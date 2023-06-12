SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 400 block East Montana Street, 5:20 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:39 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block Night Hawk Court, 12:14 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:13 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 300 block Night Hawk Court, 2:36 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 7:38 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:44 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:57 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block East Loucks Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:53 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Traffic control, Loucks Street, 12:58 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Illinois Street, 2:46 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Illinois Street, 3:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Works Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Works Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Burkitt Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Third Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Fraud, South Canby Street, 9:37 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Weed violation, Beckton Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Colorado Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Weed violation, Cove Court, 12:12 p.m.
• DUS, College Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
• Open door, East Alger Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• Weed violation, Cove Court, 1:08 p.m.
• Animal incident, Crescent Drive, 1:13 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 1:35 p.m.
• Death investigation, Avoca Court, 1:37 p.m.
• Found property, South Main Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Weed violation, Sheridan area, 2:32 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Big Horn Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 3:32 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 6:56 p.m.
• Public intoxication, 11th Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 8:19 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 8:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 9:08 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 9:29 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 9:32 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 9:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:41 a.m.
• Death investigation, Night Hawk Court, 2:36 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Burkitt Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
• Accident, Kittering Road, 10:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, East Brundage Lane, 3:51 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Found property, Gould Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 4:26 p.m.
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 5:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Geneva Lane, 5:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Loud music, North Heights Way, 5:37 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Joe Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 6:35 p.m.
• Animal found, Fox Drive, 6:35 p.m.
• Harassment, Olive Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 9:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 9:56 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Brooks Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Mydland Road, 10:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 11:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:42 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious person, Sheridan Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Dunnuck Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
• Animal found, Martin Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Theft; cold, East Brundage Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 12:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 12:29 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Death investigation, West Loucks Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Animal incident, Crescent Drive, 2:41 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Family dispute, Second Avenue East, 5:12 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Medical, Gladstone Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Death investigation, De Smet Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Traffic complaint, Piccard Road, 1:54 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 10:37 a.m.
• Agency assist, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 11:18 a.m.
• Alarm; robbery, West Brundage Lane, 7:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 87, mile marker 31, 7:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Soldier Creek Road, 8:50 p.m.
• Records only, West Brundage Lane, 9:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Ranchester, 11:18 p.m.
Saturday
• Mental subject, Thorne Rider Road, Banner, 1:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Night Hawk Court, 2:38 a.m.
• Damaged property, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:44 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:41 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Battery; cold, West 13th Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street and Fort Road, 9:15 p.m.
• Threat, Highway 335, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Beckton Road, Dayton, 7:44 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Devon Street, Clearmont, 11:48 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 20, 12:28 p.m.
• Warrant service, Arvada-Gillette Road, Arvada, 2:59 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 5:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 9:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:41 p.m.
• Road hazard, Acme Road, Ranchester, 11:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Scott F. Merkey, 34, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Daniel A. Rice Sr., 56, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Randy N. Rodriguez, 41, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Richard Scarzo, 40, Sheridan, DWUI, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sheena M. Bercier, 38, Sheridan, open container by vehicle operator, DWUI, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Payton O. Garner, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Gage J. Belus, 29, Arvada, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Natalie Gensch, 40, Aurora, Colorado, DWUS, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 8
Number of releases over the weekend: 10