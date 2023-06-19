SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1000 block Illinois Street, 5:18 a.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 300 block First West Parkway, 7:13 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 6:32 a.m.
• EMS, 1100 block Avon Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:03 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block Clarendon Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1500 block Mydland Road, 2:06 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Alarm; burglar, Yellowtail Drive, 12:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 a.m.
• ZPF violation, West 12th Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 10:23 a.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Avoca Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
• Animal incident, West College Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Custody dispute, South Main Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Laclede Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Weed violation, Sumner Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Burrows Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Found property, East Burrows Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
• Noise complaint, B Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Heights Road, 6:47 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Avoca Place, 9:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Victoria Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 11:20 p.m.
Saturday
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 1:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Pheasant Draw Road, 4:36 a.m.
• Assault in progress, North Main Street, 5:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Brundage Lane, 9:08 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 9:18 a.m.
• Damaged property, West 11th Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Careless driver, West Colorado Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Carlin Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:10 p.m.
• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Jefferson Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Animal found, Hillcrest Drive, 5:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Smith Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Sixth Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Custer Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 8:42 p.m.
• Animal found, Fort Road, 8:47 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 9:36 p.m.
• Fireworks, Demple Street, 9:38 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Seventh Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
• Animal injured, North Brooks Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 10:15 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Sunday
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Open door, East Ninth Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 10:40 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 12:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Loucks Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Frackleton Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Burrows Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Clarendon Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Brooks Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 2:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Death notification, Pioneer Road, 3:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Gladstone Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Dispute, Long Drive, 7:22 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Avon Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Records only, Canyon View Drive, 9:13 a.m.
• Road hazard, FSR 26, mile marker 15, Dayton, 11:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, Brooks Street, Ranchester, 3:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 15, 5:27 p.m.
• Civil, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Fireworks, Dana Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Records only, Highway 87, Banner, 1:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Jewell Road, 8:04 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Big Horn Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Country Estates Drive, 11 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 345, Ranchester, 12:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mallard Road, 6:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 335, 6:29 p.m.
• Civil, Banner area, 9:21 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 343, Dayton, 11:32 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Accident, West 16th Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Dornoch Drive, 9:33 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Maxine Place, 12:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Willow Street, Big Horn, 5:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, Big Horn, 6:26 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 10:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Drew M. Corder, 29, Vestaburg, Michigan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by WHP
• Chloe R. Giger, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rodney McMahan, 71, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jaryll T. RedFox, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, misdemeanor theft, interfering with an officer, district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Ruth A. Enz, 61, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jazmin C. Lamb, 33, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ernest A. Pennell, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Michael A. Birabent, 30, Casper, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Peter N. Parsons, 55, Seattle, Washington, compulsory auto insurance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding, seat belt restraint, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Carl Robinson, 50, Metairie, Louisiana, no valid driver's license, DWUI, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 10
Number of releases over the weekend: 9