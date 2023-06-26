SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated smoke detector, 800 block Timberline Drive, 10:48 a.m.
• Natural gas leak, 1700 block Park Side Court, 6:34 p.m.
• EMS assist, 3000 block Strahan Parkway, 8:25 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Strahan Parkway, 12:13 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Strahan Parkway, 1:01 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 1500 block Mydland Road 2:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• EMS assist, Cox Valley Road, 8:19 a.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, Highway 14 East, mile marker 7, 6:15 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI, Victoria Street, 12:35 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, 4:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Airport Road, 9:02 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Crescent Drive, 9:23 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 9:35 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:54 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Parking Complaint, Gladstone, 10:37 a.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Road hazard, Hillpond, 11:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Area, 11:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Weed violation, Crook Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Omarr Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
• Noise complaint, 12th Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Werco Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Threats, cold, West Fifth Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Dispute all others, South Carrington Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Death notification, Birch Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Fourth Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 2 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:46 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Mental subject, Vale Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Works Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, West 12th Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Jefferson Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Suicide, Strahan Parkway, 8:24 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 17th Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 11:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks St., 11:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident, North Main sTreet, 12:06 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 5:55 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois St., 8:08 a.m.
• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Burglary cold, beaver Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Highland Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• DUS, West Burkitt Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Fraud, Avoca Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 2:04 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Pond Drive, 2:22 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Heartland Drive, 4:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Weeping Willow Court, 6:03 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Papago Drive, 6:09 p.m.
• Drug activity, Gould Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Thurmond Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
• Fire- other, Marion Street, 9:12 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Alger Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sugarland Drive, 9:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:54 p.m.
Sunday
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Driver license violation, East First Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:13 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Second Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Assist agency, Woodwind Drive, 9:23 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pond drive, 12:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, Poplar Trail, 12:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clark Circle, 2:36 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Pheasant Draw Road, 4:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, O'Dell Court, 5:08 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Scott Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West 11th Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Cottonwood Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
• Barking dog, Blue Sky Court, 8:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sheridan area, 9:45 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 11:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 2:53 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 8:46 a.m.
• Assist agency, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 10:55 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, mile marker 23.5, Story, 1:45 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Dayton East Road, mile marker 2, Ranchester, 2:16 p.m.
• Mental subject, Gable Way, 4:16 p.m.
• Animal dead, Highway 14 East, mile marker 7, 6:43 p.m.
• Fireworks, Mallard Road, 9:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Damaged property, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 11:04 a.m.
• Damaged property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:05 p.m.
• Theft cold, Big Goose Road, 12:47 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 1:50 p.m.
• Death investigation, Landon Lane, 2:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Found property, North Main Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Drive and Maverick Lane, 9:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Forest Service Road 196, Nickle Creek Loop, Dayton, 10:55 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Big Horn, 11:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Tamara L. Bordelon, 55, Spokane, Washington, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Alisha R. Forni, 19, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mateo A. Gonzales, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hannah M. Harrah, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Zachary D. Horton, 38, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Raegan M. Moore, 24, Billings, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Mia M. Wilson, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• James P. Endza, 60, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Turner H. Jones, 63, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Anthony A. Moad, 33, Sheridan, disorderly conduct violent, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jason Sanders, 36, Michigan City, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 11
Number of releases over the weekend: 10
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 46