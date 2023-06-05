SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 2:49 a.m.
• Gas leak, 50 block Bellevue Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1000 block North Gould Street, 7:19 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Avon Street, 9:06 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:38 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 12:04 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 1:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 5:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Minor in possession, Pheasant Place, 12:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 7:11 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Animal incident, Lupine Court, 10:46 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Weed violation, Mydland Road, 12:52 p.m.
• Alarm, Delphi Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Weed violation, Clark Stree, 1:50 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Loucks Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Breach of peace, West Fifth Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avon Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Damaged property, Ponderosa Drive, 2:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Bender Lane, 3:01 p.m.
• Weed violation, Mydland Road, 3:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Papago Court, 3:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Loucks Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West Burkitt Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Main Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Frank Street, 7:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 8:16 p.m.
• Harassment, Emerson Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Loud music, Long Drive, 10:45 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Seventh Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Domestic, Big Horn Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 11:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.
• Prowler, East Montana Street, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Public contact, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• DUI, North Gould Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:12 a.m.
• Warrant service, Val Vista Street, 2:40 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Eighth Street, 2:50 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 3:14 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fourth Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 11:12 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Found property, Industrial Road, 11:38 a.m.
• Careless driver, Highland Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West Fifth Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 1:25 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Avoca Place, 3:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Drive, 3:30 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 5:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Loucks Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
• Road hazard, Lewis Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Sixth Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 8:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Monte Vista Street, 8:48 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Road hazard, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Harassment, West Loucks Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 11:05 p.m.
• Assist SO, Big Horn Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
Sunday
• Traffic stop, North Brooks Street, 12:04 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Curfew violation, West Alger Avenue, 1:23 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 1:29 a.m.
• Runaway, West Loucks Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Shots, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Noise complaint, West Eighth Street, 2:10 a.m.
• Curfew violation, West 14th Street, 2:21 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Eighth Street, 2:43 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Illinois Street, 4:52 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Park Street, 7:33 a.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 8:38 a.m.
• Custody dispute, South Carrington Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 10:08 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Golf Course Road, 10:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, North Brooks Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Animal found, Gillette Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Eighth Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Animal found, Taylor Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Poplar Trail, 5:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 6:03 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Victoria Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Assist SO, Big Goose Road, 9:10 p.m.
• Theft in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
• Road hazard, Brundage Lane, 10:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Curfew violation, South Canby Street, 10:52 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Reckless driver, West 17th Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Woodland Park Road and Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Rapid Creek Road, 7:49 p.m.
Saturday
• Agency assist, West 12th Street, 2:50 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brook Street, Ranchester, 11:51 a.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Holmes Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 11:41 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Beaver Creek Road, 8:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Cat Creek Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Timm Place, 5:52 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Industrial Road, 7:01 p.m.
• Assault in progress, West Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 8:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Beaver Creek Road, 8:50 p.m.
• Shots, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 9:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
•
Saturday
• Tabitha M. Bougie, 45, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant (2), municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James E. Cottingham, 31, Harrisburg, South Dakota, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua G. Crossley, 26, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Toni R. Dunn, 32, Casper, failure to maintain lane of travel, open container by vehicle operator, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Cody R. Johnston, 43, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, compulsory auto insurance, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christian T. Sessions, 28, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tyler D. Seymour, 25, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cory W. Stanton, 37, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, open container by vehicle operator, failure to appear warrant, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Michael A. Birabent, 30, Casper, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael J. Dahl, 41, Big Horn, unlawful contact (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shan Y. Foster, 54, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Bruce Smith, 65, Cocoa Beach, Florida, disorderly conduct; befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Justin Wilson, 26, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Justin J. Wilson, 37, Arvada, Colorado, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 6
Number of releases over the weekend: 3