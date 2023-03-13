SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1200 block East Woodland Park Road, 3:41 a.m.
• Oven fire, 700 block Marion Court, 7:56 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:07 a.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 100 block West Montana Street, 5:40 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 7:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Riverside Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 4:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Assist SFR, 600 block Olive Street, 1:34 p.m.
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• EMS assist, Cox Valley Road, 10:04 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 8:49 a.m.
• Littering, East Fifth Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Sugar View Drive, 9:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 10th Street, 9:42 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, North Brooks Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Adult abuse/negligence, Avoca Place, 11:29 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Loucks Street, 11:55 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Delphi Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 3:59 p.m.
• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 6:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, Colonial Drive, 6:52 p.m.
• Damaged property, Pheasant Draw Road, 6:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Burton Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Colorado Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Open container, North Main Street, 1:36 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East First Street, 2:32 a.m.
• Suspicious person, South Carrington Street, 2:50 a.m.
• Public urination, North Main Street, 3:22 a.m.
• Prowler, Riverside Street, 3:28 a.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Barking dog, Colonial Drive, 9 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 9:23 a.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Public contact, Coffeen Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Absaraka Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Jefferson Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Harassment, Idaho Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Domestic, South Custer Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fifth Avenue East, 6:57 a.m.
• Public contact, East Brundage Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:49 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Long Drive, 9:31 a.m.
• Blackmail, Mydland Road, 10:01 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Avoca Place, 11:40 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Stadium Drive, 11:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Hawk Road, 12:28 p.m.
• Fraud, Lewis Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Idaho Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Seventh Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Seventh Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Sugar View Drive, 7:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Theft; cold, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 1:33 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Mydland Road, 9:37 p.m.
• Fight, Main Street, Dayton, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:03 a.m.
• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 7:41 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, mile marker 2, 9:48 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 10:59 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Main Street, Dayton, 3:17 p.m.
• Theft in progress, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 6:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Alarm; burglar, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 10:16 a.m.
• Escort, Highway 87 and Meade Creek Road, 10:59 a.m.
• Shooting guns, Highway 14 East, mile marker 9, 1:42 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 6, 3:45 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 East, mile marker 14, Banner, 7:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 8:42 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Highway 14 West, mile marker 76, Dayton, 9:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Joshua L. Gibson, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Samuel K. Gilbert, 59, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• William C. Holliday, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Darren L. Bader, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gena K. Dvarishkis, 55, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Torrey T. Veach, 20, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, minor in possession of alcohol, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Cory J. Williams, 40, Gillette, courtesy hold; other jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 5