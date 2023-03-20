SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1100 block Park Street, 12:42 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:25 p.m.
• EMS assist; canceled, 2400 block Shirley Cove, 1:40 p.m.
• Gas leak, 2500 block North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 300 block Esther Lane, 6:22 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block East Alger Street, 9:20 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 3:34 a.m.
• Fuel leak, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 6:29 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:54 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Clarendon Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, West Fifth Street and Mydland Road, 9:36 p.m.
• Lift assist, 300 block Whitney Street, 11:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Prowler, Pioneer Road, 7:58 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 7:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Herbert Street, 8:48 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Grinnell Plaza, 9:21 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 9:58 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 10:06 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:20 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Main Street, 10:53 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Wetlands Drive, 11:22 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 12:05 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Timberline Drive, 3 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Thurmond Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 4:17 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 p.m.
Saturday
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:36 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 2:49 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 4:46 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Works Street, 6:41 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Custody dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Animal dead, Illinois Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Heights Drive, 11:24 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Vicious dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Threats; cold, West Fifth Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Interference, West Eighth Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Sibley Circle, 4:45 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Big Horn Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
• Medical, East Alger Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sibley Circle, 9:57 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Clarendon Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Avoca Place, 10:59 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, East Brundage Lane, 11:12 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Minor in possession, East Second Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sheridan area, 3:31 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 7:58 a.m.
• DUS, Val Vista Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Terra Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, 12th Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, Avoca Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Canfield Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 5:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Death investigation, West Whitney Street, 10:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 25, 9:31 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane and Skyline Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Holloway Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 14A, Dayton, 3:08 p.m.
• Livestock Loose, Beatty Gulch Road, mile marker 8, 3:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 335, 7:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, First Street, Big Horn, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm; burglar, Eagle Ridge Drive, 12:38 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 11:18 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Highway 193, Banner, 2:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Absaraka Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Records only, Main Street, Dayton, 5:40 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 3:33 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 14-16, mile marker 58, Arvada, 9:03 a.m.
• Fraud, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 11:31 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Upper Cat Road, mile marker 4, Banner, 12:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 East, mile marker 6, 4:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road and West Fifth Street, 9:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Kristopher L. Rigdon, 42, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Melinda C. Berkshire, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfering with an officer, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Katie Perrine, 36, Sheridan, failure to maintain lane of travel, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Quinn C. Anderson, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shannon D. Bargar, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christopher Barrios, 40, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher D. Caples, 36, Pine, Colorado, turn signal required, DWUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, speeding, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Jay A. Dexter, 49, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Carson Loveless, 24, Nephi, Utah, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 9
Number of releases over the weekend: 7