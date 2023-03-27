SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block South Thurmond Street, 5:10 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:49 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90, mile marker 28, 10:41 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:37 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 2000 block Willow Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• EMS assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 10:41 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 4:45 a.m.
• Drug; other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, 11th Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Holly Ponds Drive, 9:40 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fox Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Bellevue Avenue, 10 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Long Drive, 10:34 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Ridge Road, 10:41 a.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 10:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:09 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, Sheridan Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:31 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fifth Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 4:32 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Strahan Parkway, 4:40 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, 13th Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Animal found, Airport Road, 8:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 11:10 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Careless driver, Val Vista Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 2:04 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Airport Road, 5:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 9:19 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 11:44 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Animal found, Whitney Way, 1:12 p.m.
• Snow removal, Pheasant Draw Road, 3 p.m.
• Snow removal, Fairway Lane, 3:05 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 6:45 p.m.
• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, 8:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Family dispute, Frank Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 11:07 p.m.
• 911 hang up, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 a.m.
• Loud music, West Burkitt Street, 3:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, Bender Lane, 9:20 a.m.
• Domestic; choking, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Drug; other, West 12th Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:17 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 10:08 p.m.
• Elder abuse, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 11:26 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 11:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, mile marker 74, Dayton, 10:23 a.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 3:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 6:25 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI citizen report, Highway 335, 1:30 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 11:35 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 39, Banner, 11:42 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Murphy Gulch Road, 1:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, Willow Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 28, 10:41 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Peno Road, 1:23 a.m.
• Civil standby, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 12:22 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 1:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Shadow Dexter, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James R. McLaughlin, 32, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, open container by vehicle operator, seat belt restraint, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Luke J. Mullinax, 20, Sheridan, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hunter Murphy, 22, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Raymond G. Rodgers, 44, Powder River, Arkansas, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Halie R. Beaver, 24, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathan Hawn, 44, Patterson, California, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 8