SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 400 block South Water Street, 11:03 a.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1400 block Holmes Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:46 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block North Main Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Dispute, Sugarland Drive, 6:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 7:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, 7:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Lane, 9:45 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 10:47 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 11:14 a.m.
• Damaged property, Pheasant Place, 12:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 1:39 p.m.
• DUS, Sixth Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Brundage Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 4:59 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Cat violation, Avoca Place, 6:01 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Sixth Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Bar check, East Brundage Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Assault; simple, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:16 p.m.
• Prowler, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Third Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 p.m.
Saturday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Third Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fourth Avenue East, 12:35 a.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 2:38 a.m.
• Criminal entry, East Sixth Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 10:48 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Criminal entry, East Sixth Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Dispute, Avoca Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 2:53 p.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Gould Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, North Jefferson Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Mental subject, Burton Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 9:59 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• DUI, North Brooks Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sherman Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Barking dog, Colonial Drive, 8:05 a.m.
• Alarm, Fleming Boulevard, 8:16 a.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 8:32 a.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 8:56 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Fifth Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Gladstone Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bungalow Village Lane, 2:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 13th Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Exeter Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:58 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Third Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Legacy Road, 9:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 7:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 10:41 a.m.
• Records only, Carrington Way, 4:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:53 p.m.
• Runaway, Highway 14 East, 5:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 9:17 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335, mile marker 3, 11:07 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Dayton Gulch, 11:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 11:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 7:50 p.m.
Sunday
• Fight, North Second Street, Big Horn, 4:36 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 14 East, 9:11 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Leopard Street, 11:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• James T. Dunder, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie K. Evans, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ethan Irvine, 19, Sheridan, unlawful operation of vehicle by youth, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Crystal L. Rose, 39, Ranchester, possession of marijuana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Jetta L. Hiwalker, 38, Lame Deer, Montana, eluding an officer, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shannon M. Morris, 36, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David C. Wasson, 28, Billings, Montana, DWUI, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Scott R. Bly, 44, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfering with an officer, circuit court (2), municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brandy M. Lovell, 43, Banner, custody on warrant or incident, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 9
Number of releases over the weekend: 7