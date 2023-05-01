SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 1:04 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 300 block College Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Bicycle accident, West First Street and Val Vista Street, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Citizen request, Burkitt Street and Custer Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Structure fire, 500 block North Gould Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Stump fire, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Rekindle, 500 block North Gould Street, 8:22 p.m.
Sunday
• Structure fire, 600 block Pass Creek Road, 5:11 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Assist SFR, 500 block North Gould Street, 4:14 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Minor in possession, East Brundage Lane, 12:22 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 12:36 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 7:02 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Main Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 8:40 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Decker Road, 8:59 a.m.
• Barking dog, Taylor Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Bungalow Village Lane, 10:10 a.m.
• Escort, Sheridan area, 10:13 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 11:07 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 12:38 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Hill Pond Drive, 1:05 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 2:18 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Harassment, East Timberline Drive, 4:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Holmes Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Main Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Airport Road, 5:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Public intoxication, First Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:39 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Sugarland Drive, 10:52 p.m.
• Dispute, East Brundage Lane, 11:11 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Sheridan area, 11:16 p.m.
• Careless driver, South Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:39 a.m.
• Curfew violation, East Brundage Lane, 1:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
• DUI, Val Vista Street, 2:04 a.m.
• Assault with a deadly weapon, North Main Street, 4:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:43 a.m.
• Runaway, East Fifth Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 10:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Whitney Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Mountain View Drive, 11:32 a.m.
• Found property, Lowell Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Child restraint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Jefferson Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, 2:43 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Structure fire, North Gould Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, O'Dell Court, 4:35 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Park Drive, 4:50 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Assist Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, South Carrington Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 7:32 p.m.
• Fire, Val Vista Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Pheasant Draw Road, 8:06 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 8:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:43 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Fire, Poplar Trail, 10:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West Alger Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
Sunday
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 12:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 9:37 a.m.
• Drug; other, Mydland Road, 9:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, Park Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Animal incident, Industrial Road, 10:41 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Seventh Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Creekside Lane, 1:14 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 1:46 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Fifth Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Yellowtail Drive, 4:28 p.m.
• Hit and run, Park View Boulevard, 5:22 p.m.
• Damaged property, Park Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Adult abuse/neglect, Edwards Drive, 6:48 p.m.
• Loud music, Gladstone Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 8 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.
• Accident, Mydland Road, 10:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 10:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 12:48 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 33, 9:43 a.m.
• Theft; cold, West Brundage Lane, 1:49 p.m.
• Drug activity, West 13th Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 4:29 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Highway 87, 6 p.m.
• Livestock loose, East Ridge Road, 8:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 8:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm; burglar, Jack Drive, Big Horn, 8:45 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Jefferson Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Death investigation, Desiree Drive, Banner, 10:24 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Carrington Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road and Bear Gulch Road, 7:13 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 7:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Structure fire, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 5:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 11:35 a.m.
• Drug; other, Swaim Road and Big Horn Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Missing person, Granite Pass, Dayton, 2:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 8 and 9, Parkman, 9:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Ronald D. Richmond, 20, Ranchester, minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Curtis L. Tacito, 28, Sheridan, DWUS, littering, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry E. Washington, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Ethan M. Irvine, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Charles P. Mullen, 32, Ranchester, no valid driver's license, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Steven J. Parker, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Justin C. Cross, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Amanda J. Douglas, 44, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher D. Score, 65, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 9
Number of releases over the weekend: 8