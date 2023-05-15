SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:27 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1100 Park View Court, 10:28 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block East Brundage Lane, 12:43 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 1:03 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1200 block Fifth Avenue East, 12:38 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:48 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Park Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:19 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Lookout Point Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block South Thurmond Street, 1:13 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, Grinnell Plaza, 2:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 4:49 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Timberline Drive, 4:56 a.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Drug; other, West Timberline Drive, 7:54 a.m.
• Harassment, Sugar View Drive, 8:24 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Highland Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Drug; other, Fort Road, 12:58 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Gould Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Park Street, 4:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Illinois Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 7:44 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 7:49 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Broadway Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Avoca Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
• Careless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Whitney Way, 10:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:19 p.m.
• Family dispute, Scott Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Street, 11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Sixth Street, 11:09 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 a.m.
• Medical, North Linden Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:16 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Broadway Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 2:10 p.m.
• Assault; simple, North Jefferson Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Death investigation, South Carrington Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Mydland Road, 8:52 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sugarland Drive, 10:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
Sunday
• Trespass warning, Sagebrush Drive, 12:22 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:56 a.m.
• Curfew violation, East Brundage Lane, 3:01 a.m.
• Mental subject, First Avenue West, 4:43 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:14 a.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Drive, 10:11 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Old Course Way, 11:28 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Carrington Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Child neglect, Lewis Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Public contact, West 12th Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 7:56 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 8 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Smith Street, 8 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:54 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Sheridan area, 10:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Open door, Grinnell Plaza, 2:23 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Arvada-Davis Road, mile marker 2, Arvada, 2:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Upper Cat Road, 7:16 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beatty Gulch Road, 8:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Kruse Creek Road, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday
• Livestock loose, Buffalo Creek Road, mile marker 4.5, 9:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, mile marker 0, 11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 1:03 p.m.
• Accident, Polo Drive, 2:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Runaway juvenile, Main Street, Dayton, 11:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Trespass; cold, Bell Drive, 7:03 a.m.
• Accident, Dana Avenue and West 17th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 35, 4:54 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 34, 6:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 East, mile marker 6, 9:56 p.m.
• Mental subject, Bell Drive, 10:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Daniel A. Dalin, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, driving on a suspended license, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Alexander K. Duren, 52, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert W. Tyler, 40, Fort Mohave, Arizona, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Zachary H. David, 29, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Amber R. Neel, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Connie R. Taylor, 65, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, DWUI, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Emily M. Alley, 36, Sheridan, driving without Interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ethan M. Irvine, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 8
Number of releases over the weekend: 3