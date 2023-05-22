SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Animal rescue, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 1300 block Omarr Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Pinyon Place, 10:20 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:41 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Sugar View Drive, 10:17 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block Summit Drive, 12:15 p.m.
• EMS assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 3:09 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block East Seventh Street, 5:23 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 900 block Gladstone Street, 12:03 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:22 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• EMS assist, Kendrick Park, 4:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• EMS assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 4, 12:33 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Val Vista Street, 1:13 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 2:25 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 6:52 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 8:21 a.m.
• Mental subject, Sheridan area, 9:13 a.m.
• Fire; other, Coffeen Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 10:09 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Animal found, Valley View Drive, 11:01 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Pheasant Draw Road, 11:07 a.m.
• Animal dead, West Burkitt Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Stalking; cold, Sheridan area, 11:35 a.m.
• Vicious dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:57 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Littering, Loucks Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 2:21 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 2:56 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 3:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 5:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Beaver Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 6:07 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bryant Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Eighth Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 7:22 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 7:46 p.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 11:46 p.m.
Saturday
• Trespass warning, Clarendon Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Littlehorn Drive, 2:57 a.m.
• Animal incident, Holmes Avenue, 5:13 a.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 9 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Lane, 9:41 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Whitney Way, 10:13 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Dunnuck Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 11:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Terra Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Holly Ponds Drive, 1:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ponderosa Drive, 1:48 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Martin Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Careless driver, West Brundage Lane, 2:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Recovered property, Fort Road, 3:42 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Medical, East Seventh Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 12th Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 8:03 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 8:16 p.m.
• Mental subject, Marion Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, Lewis Street, 2:15 a.m.
• DUI, North Brooks Street, 2:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:44 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 4:49 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Airport Road, 6:19 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:33 a.m.
• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Fifth Street, 10 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Park Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Accident, South Canby Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 12:39 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Works Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:38 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 2:40 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West 12th Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 3:22 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Olympus Drive, 5:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Crook Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
• Mental subject, Marion Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, North Brooks Street, 2:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Woodland Park Road, 9:33 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Park Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 2:11 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 3:54 p.m.
• Theft; cold, First Street, Big Horn, 5:01 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Timm Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Burkitt Street, 7:06 p.m.
Saturday
• Suicidal subject, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 7:11 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Bit Lane, 7:18 a.m.
• Escort, Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, North Brooks Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Story, 5:41 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Decker Road, 12:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Eagle Ridge Drive, 5:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Crown Drive, 6:27 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Industrial Lane, 8:27 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Kelly Lane, Dayton, 10:45 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Brent S. Carpenter III, 30, Rawlins, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert Duran, 36, Cheyenne, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Trevor C. Mickalich, 25, Buffalo, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bradley S. Wilhelm, 34, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Jace B. Brown, 25, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ethan M. Irvine, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• John A. Barnes, 40, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brock T. Heil, 30, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 8
Number of releases over the weekend: 3