SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 10:21 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block North Gould Street, 10:40 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
Saturday
• Smoke detector check, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:50 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 12:57 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block South Carlin Street, 7:47 p.m.
• EMS assist, 4600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious person, Adair Avenue, 12:24 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Dow Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 6:13 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Death investigation, Taylor Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Broadway Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 10:57 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Alarm, Long Drive, 12:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avoca Court, 12:48 a.m.
• Careless driver, Burrows Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Barking dog, Paintbrush Drive, 1:42 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Animal found, West Burkitt Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Decker Road, 4:50 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Gould Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 6:40 p.m.
• Juvenile found, South Carrington Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
• Accident, Colorado Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
• Open door, East Seventh Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Accident, Avon Street, 10 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 10:33 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Crook Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Careless driver, Broadway Street, 11:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Poplar Trail, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:46 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2 a.m.
• Prowler, Idaho Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fifth Street, 2:12 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, Fifth Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 3:29 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 8:08 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Long Drive, 8:22 a.m.
• DUI, Summit Drive, 8:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Holmes Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Accident, South Canby Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East College Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Harassment, Sugar View Drive, 1:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 2:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Dome Drive, 3 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 4:45 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Gladstone Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Mydland Road, 7:18 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 8:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Gould Street, 8:29 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park View Court, 9:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 12:39 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:58 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 1:16 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 2:45 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, Wyoming Avenue, 6:21 a.m.
• Cat trap, North Main Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Barking dog, 11th Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Animal found, Dana Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Clarendon Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 11:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Loucks Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Canby Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Works Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Fraud, South Main Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Lost property, Independent Lane, 12:02 p.m.
• Family dispute, Holloway Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
• Threat, Willow Street, Big Horn, 7:34 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Weare Street, Ranchester, 9:45 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, mile marker 4, Parkman, 2:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Highland Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 5:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound and Meade Creek Road, 6:48 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 8:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 15, 12:04 a.m.
• Citizen assist, US Highway 14, Ranchester, 12:19 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road and Hill Pond Drive, 1:16 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, US Highway 14, Ranchester, 2:37 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 9:36 a.m.
• Domestic, South Second Street, Big Horn, 12:47 p.m.
• Littering, Acme Road, Ranchester, 7:53 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 East, mile marker 4, 10:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Larry S. Richards, 62, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kristopher L. Rigdon, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Dana M. Wiedemann, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kayla B. Wollitz, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Thomas M. giles, 38, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Isiah A. Vazquez-Chavarin, 18, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Charles C. Case, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, failure to appear warrant (2), municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 6