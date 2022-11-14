SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Horse trailer fire, 200 block Kurtz Drive, 2:54 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:49 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Dumpster fire, 1400 block Dana Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, 1400 block East Grinnell Plaza, 12:20 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block West Fifth Street, 8:58 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1300 block Victoria Street, 1:27 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Marion Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Fifth Street and Marion Street, 1:05 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Electrical investigation, 400 block East Seventh Street, 2:31 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
Friday
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 1 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Old Course Way, 7:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 8:42 a.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 9:08 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 9:49 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Highland Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), Michael Drive, 12:05 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lookout Point Drive, 12:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Trail, 12:25 p.m.
• Animal found, East Woodland Park, 12:52 p.m.
• Threats (cold), West 12th Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Snow removal, Hill Pond Drive, 1:36 p.m.
• Fire (other), Kurtz Drive, 2:54 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Drug/possession, East Dow Street, 9:04 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, First Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 11:23 p.m.
Saturday
• Parking complaint, West Second Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), North Main Street, 7:28 a.m.
• Runaway, East Fifth Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 10:05 a.m.
• Snow removal, East Heald Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 11:32 a.m.
• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Accident, Second Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Alger Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
• Snow removal, East Loucks Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
• Driver license violation, East Fifth Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Lane, 11:55 p.m.
Sunday
• Escort, Sheridan area, 12:12 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:38 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, Millpond Drive, 8:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:36 a.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Fifth Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 1:18 p.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 3:39 p.m.
• Accident, Monte Vista Street, 4:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Main Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Assist SO, South Main Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 5:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Records only, 13th Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Fraud, Deer Run, 12:18 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West 13th Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 3:02 p.m.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, East Second Avenue and Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 6:38 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Devon Street and Clear Creek Road, Clearmont, 8:06 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 10:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Omarr Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Escort, Highway 335, Big Horn, 9:21 p.m.
Saturday
• Motorist assist, North Scott Street and East Brundage Street, 7:17 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Powder Horn Road, 6:01 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
Sunday
• Trespass (cold), West Loucks Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Animal found, North Park Road, 12:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Richard J. Pierce, 35, Missoula, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Trebor C. Schutte, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Catherine A. Bradford, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Chad Wright, 37, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Brian C. Bair, 39, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Devon L. Baker, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Beau G. Bayne, 28, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 5