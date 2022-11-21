SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Gas leak, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 7:40 a.m.
• Odor investigation, East Fifth Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1100 block Kroe Lane, 8:31 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 50 block East Ridge Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Place, 12:56 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:05 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 6:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday
• Odor investigation, Holloway Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Neighbor dispute, Emerson Street, 3:04 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 4:24 a.m.
• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 8 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 9:06 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, Emerson Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Threats (cold), West 12th Street, 10:55 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Florence Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 12:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Marion Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 3 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, 10th Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Harassment, Lewis Street, 3:44 p.m.
• K-9 sniff, Highway 339, 4:35 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, West Fifth Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Big Horn Avenue, 7 p.m.
• 911 hang up, East Brundage Lane, 9:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Drug activity, Whitney Way, 9:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Paintbrush Drive, 11:31 p.m.
Saturday
• Hit and run, West Eighth Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 9:17 a.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 3:07 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Laclede Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:55 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:52 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
• Loud music, Parker Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:33 a.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 4:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 6:47 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Coffeen Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:58 a.m.
• Animal injured, Pioneer Road, 8:02 a.m.
• Hit and run, Stonegate Drive, 9:24 a.m.
• Runaway, Olympus Drive, 9:38 a.m.
• Family dispute, Sibley Circle, 11:04 a.m.
• Public contact, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, West Loucks Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Public contact, Mydland Road, 2:45 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), North Jefferson Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Fraud, Burton Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Trish Drive, 10:51 a.m.
• Court/violation, South Main Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 345, mile marker 4, Parkman, 6:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Trespass in progress, Prairie Lane, Ranchester, 11:12 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Second Avenue, Dayton, 11:31 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 1:05 p.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 345, Parkman, 1:14 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Holloway Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), Lower Powder River Road, Arvada, 5:38 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 6:02 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 6:05 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 exit 14 westbound, Ranchester, 6:19 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Beckton Street, Dayton, 8:28 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Big Horn Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 1:45 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:34 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Highway 345, Ranchester, 7:38 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 19, 7:58 a.m.
• Medical, Soldier Creek Road, 11:39 a.m.
• Dispute, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 8:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Tracy W. Duff, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Raphael A. Rides Horse, 25, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, DWUI, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kyle B. Smith, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Grant G. Babbs, 61, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kelly K. Brucker, 56, Little America, misdemeanor theft, false pretense, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David Raymond, 35, Paragould, Arkansas, identity theft, out of county court, arrested by WHP
• William Sells, 64, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 8
Number of releases over the weekend: 5