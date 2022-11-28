SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Demple Street, 2:02 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 5:14 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Avon Street, 10:47 p.m.
Saturday
• Citizen complaint, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 10:51 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Olive Street, 5:47 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7 p.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block West 12th Street, 9:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Domestic, Skyview West Drive, 12:43 a.m.
• Assault; simple, West Fifth Street, 1:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:12 a.m.
• Burglary; auto, Birch Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Dispute, Fifth Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 1 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 1:10 p.m.
• Family dispute, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Burglary; auto, Zuni Drive, 5:19 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Eighth Street, 11:20 p.m.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, traffic complaint, Jack Drive, 2:42 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
• Found property, Kroe Lane, 9:24 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Burglary; auto, Olympus Drive, 10:09 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 10:16 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Linden Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• DUS, East Ridge Road, 11:36 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 1:06 p.m.
• Animal dead, Blue Sky Court, 1:07 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 1:12 p.m.
• Careless driver, Brundage Lane, 1:23 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 2:23 p.m.
• Careless driver, South Main Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Found property, East Fifth Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Threat, North Main Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 5:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Prowler, West Fifth Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Animal found, College Meadow Drive, 8:18 p.m.
• Animal Found, Greystone Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• Prowler, Gladstone Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Bluebird Lane, 9:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 9:28 p.m.
• Burglary; auto, South Badger Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Heald Street, 11:55 p.m.
Saturday
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 1:27 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 2:20 a.m.
• Family dispute, Poplar Trail, 3:13 a.m.
• Breach of peace, East Brundage Lane, 4:29 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 6:21 a.m.
• Public contact, North Main Street, 7:26 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 8:36 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Found property, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.
• Custody dispute, East Heald Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 11:17 a.m.
• Animal found, West Third Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Papago Drive, 1:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Death investigation, Olive Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Follow up, West Fifth Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West Fifth Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Thurmond Avenue, 9:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:54 p.m.
Sunday
• Citizen assist, Zuni Drive, 12:35 a.m.
• DUI, Dow Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 4:55 a.m.
• Found property, Marion Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:39 a.m.
• Accident, First Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Harassment, Lewis Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Whitney Street, 10:52 a.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Second Avenue East, 12:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Linden Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Snow removal, Fifth Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 6:58 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Main Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Burton Street, 9:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Animal found, Delphi Avenue, 10:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Runaway, Knode Road, 3:23 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Aviation Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Fight, Main Street, Dayton, 11:17 p.m.
Thursday
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:48 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:03 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Wild Hollow Road, 10:23 a.m.
• Juvenile problem, Center Road, 10:30 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Jack Drive, 4:53 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 345, Parkman, 12:13 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 11:02 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 1:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 2:43 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 3:18 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:20 p.m.
• DUI, Highland Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street and Val Vista Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Domestic, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 4:34 p.m.
• Records only, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 5:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Road hazard, Highway 14, mile marker 2, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, Red Grade Road, Story, 6:13 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Beckton Road, Dayton, 11:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Beau G. Bayne, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jason J. Brown, 34, Sheridan, expired registration, improper parking, no valid drivers license, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ronald R. Miech, 58, Sheridan, driving under suspension, contempt of court/bench warrant, expired registration, DWUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Alan W. Underwood, 45, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Thursday
• Therese Clifford, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sherry Martinez, 53, Hot Springs, South Dakota, seat belt restraint, DWUI, windshield/wipers unsafe, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jarod J. Tharp, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Friday
• Derek M. Camp, 38, Sheridan, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan S. Rieger, 38, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Jake R. Baker, 36, Pawnee, Oklahoma, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Curtis K. Garn, 27, Sheridan, DWUI, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Curtis C. Iron, 49, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Herbert J. Onkka, 66, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William D. Patton, 74, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Michael S. Skrlac, 25, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 15
Number of releases over the weekend: 8