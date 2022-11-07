SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Vehicle fire, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 7:31 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 1:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:09 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Sugar View Drive, 10:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block North Main Street, 10:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Barking dog, Exeter Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
• Fire (other), East Brundage Lane, 7:29 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Fifth Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Restraining order violation, Clark Circle, 8:51 a.m.
• Cat violation, Schiller Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Illinois Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Delayed accident, North Main Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wooden Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Harassment, Fifth Avenue East, 12:11 p.m.
• Found property, Avoca Place, 12:53 p.m.
• Blackmail, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 1:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:27 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 4:44 p.m.
• Lost child, Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Big Horn Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, Linden Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Warren Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Creekside Lane, 6:45 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Eighth Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Panhandling, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• K-9 request, Sheridan area, 9:37 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 11:03 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:04 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 12:24 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Lewis Street, 4:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:37 a.m.
• ZPF violation, South Carlin Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Public contact, West Fifth Street, 11:31 a.m.
• ZPF violation, South Carlin Street, 11:36 a.m.
• ZPF violation, East College Avenue, 11:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 12:22 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Runaway, Olympus Drive, 1:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 3:27 p.m.
• Accident, Scott Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Animal bite, Wyoming Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Strahan Parkway, 7:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 10:37 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Yellowtail Drive, 2:29 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 5:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Custer Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Thurmond Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Delayed accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
• DUS, Sheridan area, 1:20 p.m.
• Domestic, Adam Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 2:44 p.m.
• Barking dog, Paintbrush Drive, 3:17 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 3:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 3:56 p.m.
• Disturbance of peace, East Works Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Frackleton Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Val Vista Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Animal found, North Badger Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Court order violation, Idaho Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Damaged property, Antelope Drive, Banner, 7:35 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Damaged property, Wyarno Road, 10:18 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 87, 11:04 a.m.
• Accident, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pleasant Valley Lane, 2:38 p.m.
• Damaged property, West 15th Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Dog bite, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and Keahey Lane; Highway 87, 6:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, 16th Street and Yonkee Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11:32 p.m.
Sunday
• Accident, Highway 335, 1:58 a.m.
• Animal injured, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 7:41 a.m.
• Accident, Big Goose Road and Goose Lane, 1:57 p.m.
• Littering, Gulch Road, 5:08 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Aviation Drive, 6:21 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Maverick Drive, 6:48 p.m.
• DWUI, I-90 exit 9 eastbound, Ranchester, 11:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jacob A. Boggs, 25, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kyle L. Fearnow, 34, Big Horn, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brian A. Wille, 33, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Kayte M. Alvey, 32, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Tayler G. Willson, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Grant T. Vondal, 35, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, execute/authorize a forgery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 6
Number of releases over the weekend: 9