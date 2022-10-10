SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 North Jefferson Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 6:20 p.m.
Saturday
• Cut gas line, 300 block Washington Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1300 block North Main Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Possible structure fire, 50 block Bulldogger Drive, 6:41 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 300 block West Burkitt Street, 8:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Single vehicle accident, Highway 14 East, 1:03 p.m.
• RMA assist, Upper Cat Road, 4:56 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Damaged property, East Brundage Street, 4:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 8:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 8:36 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sibley Circle, 10:26 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Accident, West Brundage Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Drug activity, Lewis Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Avoca Place, 11:04 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, DeSmet Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Grinnell Plaza, 3:17 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Val Vista Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 4:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 4:57 p.m.
• Simple assault, Mydland Road, 6:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 7:37 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Disturb peace, Main Street, 8:02 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
Saturday
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East First Street, 7:10 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Custody dispute, West Loucks Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Public contact, Grinnell Plaza, 10:36 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Willow Trail, 11:44 a.m.
• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 11:46 a.m.
• DUS, Brooks Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 12:22 p.m.
• Dog bite, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 1:54 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Custer Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Dome Drive, 3:04 p.m.
• Animal dead, North Custer Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 3:26 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 3:41 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Avoca Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 4:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Stalking cold, Long Drive, 5:44 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Urinating in public, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Brooks Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.
Sunday
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Sumner Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Damaged property, Grinnell Plaza, 1:51 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:52 a.m.
• DUI, North Gould Street, 3:01 a.m.
• False reporting, North Gould Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 12:21 p.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 2:46 p.m.
• Animal incident, Delphi Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Reckless driver, West 14th Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:03 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Brundage Lane, 7:34 p.m.
• Rape, Emerson Street, 8:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Livestock loose, Cox Valley Road, 7:55 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hollow Creek Road, 3:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Burglary cold, Highland Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
• Hit and run, Paradise Drive, 3:05 p.m.
• Traffic accident, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 3:47 p.m.
• Medical, Upper Cat Road, 4:52 p.m.
• Medical, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 14, 5:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 6:11 p.m.
• Structure fire, Bulldogger Drive, Parkman, 6:39 p.m.
• Runaway, Holmes Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Sundown Drive, Banner, 8:41 p.m.
Sunday
• Livestock loose, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 12:21 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Paradise Park Road, 8:26 a.m.
• Assist agency, Passaic Road, Clearmont, 8:47 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 5:39 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Highway 345, Parkman, 5:49 p.m.
• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, 6:32 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Westview Drive, 7:30 p.m.
• Records only, Bridge Street, Dayton, 8:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Brandy R. Bailey, 37, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Beau G. Bayne, 28, Sheridan, possession of controlled substances in powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kaela Mapp, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arresting agency not listed
Saturday
• Mitchel Bell, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• David C. Brow, 37, Little Falls, Minnesota, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jesse A. Murdock, 22, Hardin, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trebor C. Schutte, 33, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jarod J. Tharp, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 8
Number of releases over the weekend: 6