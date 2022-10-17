SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:26 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block South Mountain View Drive, 6:53 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:53 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block ODell Court, 6:17 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, West Burkitt Street and Griffith Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
Saturday
• Motor vehicle accident (canceled enroute) Highway 14 East and Dow Prong Road, 5:24 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 600 block Aspen Trail, 2:09 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Delphi Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Sumner Street, 4:43 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:11 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Wyoming Avenue, 3:32 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 9:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Fraud, Idaho Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Cat violation, Sparrow Hawk Road, 11:07 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Fraud, Pheasant Draw Road, 11:39 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Filthy premises, East Burkitt Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Delphi Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Brundage Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avoca Court, 3:31 p.m. 3:25 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Alger Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Cat violation, Gladstone Street, 5:51 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknwn, West Fifth Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Amanda Lane, 7:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Lewis Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Burkitt Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Laclede Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:03 a.m.
• Domestic, East Eighth Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Assault in progress, North Brooks Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Court/violation, West Brundage Street, 2:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 5 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Jim Creek, 5:15 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, East Heald Street, 6:30 a.m.
• Public contact, North Jefferson Street, 7:42 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Main Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Dunnuck Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 11:10 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, South Canby Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Found property, West Fifth Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Amanda Lane, 12:17 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Jefferson Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Damaged property, Hawk Road, 1:19 p.m.
• Animal found, Warren Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, Badger Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kelly Drive, 2:22 p.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 5:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Escort, East Brundage Lane, 9:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist sheriff's office, mile marker 16, 12:08 a.m.
• Public contact, North Brooks Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Highway 14 West, 12:18 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Connor Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:01 a.m.
• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:38 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Meridian Street, 2:16 a.m.
• Shots, East College Avenue, 2:49 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 5:48 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 6:31 a.m.
• Family dispute, West 12th Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 11:44 a.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Drug-other, Frackleton Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Found property, Main STreet, 12:13 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Custer Street, 1 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Kroe Lane, 2:07 p.m.
• Animal dead, Hillcrest Drive, 3:41 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Gladstone Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 7:12 p.m.
• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Assault in progress, North Main Street, 9:10 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• DUS, South Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Livestock loose, Cox Valley Road, 9:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Aviation Drive, 9:31 a.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Railway Street, Ranchester, 5:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Records only, Teepee Trail, 8:30 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 11, Rancheester, 9:21 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Woodland Park Trail Court, 9:39 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 12:32 a.m.
• Alarm; burlgar, Broadway Street, 1:30 a.m.
• Interference, West 13th Street, 2:52 a.m.
• Open door, East Ridge Road, 3:39 a.m.
• Dog bite, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:39 p.m.
• Littering, Upper Road, mile marker 3, 12:48 p.m.
• Domestic, Wyoming Cemetery Road, Dayton, 4:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 9:56 p.m
Sunday
• DUI, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 12:02 a.m.
• Fraud, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 6:41 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 2:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Hit and run, Cato Drive, 6:32 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Decker Road, Highway 338, 8:39 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Highway 339, 600 Long Drive, Ranchester, 9:14 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, River Road, Ranchester, 11:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Devon L. Baker, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cordell K. Bravo, 30, Lodge Grass, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Derek M. Camp, 38, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, arrested by SPD
• Jessie A. Frausto, 30, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Cody D. Knapp, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jamison Parker, 38, address not listed, bodily injury to officer x2, circuit court; disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court; arrested by SPD
• Nicole E. Stewart, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Ever F. Guzman, 31, Pueblo, Colorado, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• James A. Mavromatis, 48, Sheridan, disorderly conduct obscene gesture, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Benjamin B. Smith, 27, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, court not listed, arrested by SPD
• Terry A. Sparks, 36, Idaho Falls, Idaho, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 12
Number of releases over the weekend: 7