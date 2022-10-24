SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 3:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 5:32 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block North Mountain View Drive, 6:02 p.m.
• Structure fire (canceled), Highway 335, 6:31 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 7:55 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block North Main Street, 10:34 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1300 block Laclede Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Olive Street, 9:44 a.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 4:53 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Broadway Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Downed power line, Olive Street and Canby Street, 6:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Coyote Lane, 8:14 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:51 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 6:19 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 6:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:28 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North MAin Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Weapons purchase, Sugarland Drive, 9:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Heights Drive, 9:36 a.m.
• Fraud, Omarr Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Blue Sky Court, 11:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avoca Place, 12:09 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Loucks Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Loucks Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Pima Drive, 2:56 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 3:16 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Battery, Avoca Place, 7 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Family dispute, Lewis Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Fraud, Dillard Drive South, 9:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:58 a.m.
• Dispute All others, Delphi Avenue, 12:59 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 2:05 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Val Vista Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Accident, Fort Road, 5 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Creekside Lane, 8:40 a.m.
• Found property, South Linden Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Theft cold, Laclede Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Public contact, Main Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Dog at large ,Sheridan area, 1:01 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Family dispute, Lewis Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Barking dog, Second Avenue East, 2:40 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 3:51 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 4:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 4:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Mountain View, 4:57 p.m.
• Cat violation, Marion Street, 7:09 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Warren Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Shots, North Gould Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Harassment, West Burkitt Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Fight, Emerson Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Amanda Lane, 8:33 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Burkitt Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Crescent Drive, 9:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:23 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Brooks Street, 10:25 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 10:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:47 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:39 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Laclede Street, 1:39 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 5:09 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West 13th Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Wyoming Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
• Burglary Cold, Yoknee Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, First West Parkway, 10:48 a.m.
• Drug - other, Sherman Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 4:49 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 5:05 p.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 East, 6:04 p.m.
• Fire - other, Olive Street, 6:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:57 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Martin Drive, 9:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Structure fire, Highway 335, Big Horn, 6:28 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Bird Farm Road, 11:28 p.m.
Saturday
• Stalking, Highway 14-16, Arvada, 12:09 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen aVenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Death investigation, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 5:52 p.m.
• Domestic, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:27 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 10:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, Laclede Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Jack Drive, 3:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:04 p.m.
• Agency assist, Interstate 90, mile post 40, 8:18 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Highway 14 West, Cutler Hill, Dayton, 9:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Vanessa Bye, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Amber R. Neel, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Levi J. Reed, 37, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Robby A. Foster, 38, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Monte R. Johnson, 59, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Zachary Richardson, 27, address not listed, DUS, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William J. Twite, 57, Sheridan, unlawful contact, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• James P. Endza, 59, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court; failure to appear warrant, municipal court; arrested by SPD
• Eric S. Turner, 37, Buffalo, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Roger B. Tyler, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, property destruction and defacement, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: