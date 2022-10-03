SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Motor vehicle accident, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 600 block Meridian Street, 10:23 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 10:59 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 12:04 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 3:29 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue 2:15 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Werco Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 4:11 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 4:12 p.m.
• Runaway, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Juvenile found, West Alger Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Damaged property, Terra Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Open door, Bellevue Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Scott Drive, 6:53 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
• DUS, Second Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Simple assault, Long Drive, 8:13 p.m.
• Fraud, Bowman Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Skyview West Drive, 10:22 p.m.
• Assist sheriff's office, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:25 p.m.
• Animal found, DeSmet Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
Saturday
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 1:55 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 2:18 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 4 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 6:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Heights Drive, 8:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Val Vista Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Criminal entry, East Works Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Edwards Court, 10 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 10:11 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highland Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Barking Dog, East Sixth Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, noon
• Alarm; burglar, North Dome Drive, 12:12 p.m.
• Animal lost, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Alger Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Timberline Drive, 2:10 p.m.
• Hit and run, city limits, 3:37 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 3:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Emerson Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Gould Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Vista Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Theft progress, Coffeen Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Theft cold, Brundage Street, 7:52 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Third Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Heights Drive, 9:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Delphi Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
• Accident, Meridian Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 11:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
Sunday
• WElfare check, Sheridan area, 12:09 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Threats cold, Sumner Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Delphi Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
• Drug activity, Whitney Way, 1:08 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 1:43 a.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Thurmond Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 5:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Way, 6:02 a.m.
• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 7:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Brundage Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Broadway Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, South Main Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Shoshone Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Drug activity, College Meadow Drive, 4:38 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Water Street, 5:18 p.m.
• DUS, South Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Avenue East, 8:48 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 11:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Hit and run, Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 12:08 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90, exit 9, Ranchester, 9:40 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, North Gould Street and East 14th Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, Highway 336, mile marker 1, 9:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Meade Creek Road, 9:54 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 exit 23 eastbound, 1:56 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11:29 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Highway 14-16, Arvada, 3:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert, Ranchester, 5:37 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Holloway Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Cat Creek Road, 7:17 p.m.
• Trespassing, Main Street, Dayton, 7:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 17th Street, 8:51 p.m.
• DUI, Yellowtail Drive and North Main Street, 9:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Shelby K. Mclean, 26, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Bradley W. Wiegel, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Ramsrun Armajo, 36, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• David M. Dewey, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chardae R. Jagiello, 36, Sheridan, possession of paraphernalia, municipal court; use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rene P. Moreno, 21, address not listed, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 6
Number of releases over the weekend: 6