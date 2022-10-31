SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:57 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Airport Road, 1:17 p.m.
Saturday
• Smoke investigation, 900 block Leopard Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:10 p.m.
Sunday
• Smoke detector check, 2100 block Bruce Mountain Drive, 8:49 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:55 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:41 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Griffith Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
• Animal found, Leopard Street, 7:25 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 8:32 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Sugar View Drive, 9:47 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 10:26 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Animal found, Cedar Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Mydland Road, 3:16 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Animal found, Industrial Road, 3:51 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:45 p.m.
• Damaged property, Smith Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Animal injured, Fifth Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Trespass warning, West Loucks Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 7:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Probation violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, 9:08 p.m.
• Drug - other, Broadway Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:46 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Public intoxication, East Works Street, 1:45 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Monte Vista Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 9:42 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 11:59 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, Gladstone Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Dog violation, East Montana Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Thurmond Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 3:22 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Runaway, Olympus Drive, 3:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Seventh Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Ash Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• Fight, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 7 p.m.
• Open door, Beaver Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Shots fired, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 11:32 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Brooks Street, 12:34 a.m.
• DUI, Val Vista Street, 1:19 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:05 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 6:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, Fifth Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Animal found, Zuni Drive, 10:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Hit and run, Dunnuck Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 12:43 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Heald Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Animal found, Omarr Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Accident, Burkitt Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 2 p.m.
• Found property, Brooks Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Thurmond Street, 6:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 6:54 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Park Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Drug - other, Long Drive, 7:45 p.m.
• Damaged property, Rice Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Prowler, Mydland Road, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14-16, Arvada, 2:07 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Eaton Ranch Road and Beckton Road, 1:09 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 14 East, Banner, 1:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carrington Street, 9:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 11:03 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm; burglar, Piper Road, 6:27 a.m.
• Custody dispute, H Street, Ranchester, 10:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Willow Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Fraud, Pinehurst Drive, 3:18 p.m.
• Theft cold, River Road, Dayton, 5:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Meade Creek Road, 7:12 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, Highway 14 East, mile marker 1, 8:57 p.m.
Sunday
• Stolen vehicle cold, Sanctuary Drive, 2:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Mitchell Bell, 34, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, criminal entry, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Travis E. Carroll, 30, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mickey L. Johnson, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Elias M. Voldberg, 50, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bradley W. Wiegel, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Latarione Young, 29, St. Louis, Missouri, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by WHP
Sunday
• Katherine J. Evers, 37, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jade M. Fava, 34, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kalvin W. Heir, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 9
Number of releases over the weekend: 6