SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Cut gas line, 200 block Bryant Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:30 p.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block East Works Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 800 block Park Street, 1:25 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:55 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 9:17 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 12:11 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 300 block Kilbourne Street, 9:09 p.m.
• EMS assist, Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
Sunday
• Fire in gutter, 200 block West Montana Street, 12:51 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:08 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 7:29 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block North Heights Road, 9:15 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 2:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Phone harassment, West Fifth Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Prowler, North Gould Street, 4 a.m.
• Public contact, Smith Street, 6:58 a.m.
• Public contact, Shirley Cove, 6:59 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Works Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Traffic stop, West Loucks Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 9:40 a.m.
• Accident, Dow Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 12:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 2:28 p.m.
• Accident, Mandel Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Barking dog, Michael Drive, 6:15 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, North Mountain View Drive, 6:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 7:05 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Wyoming Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Fourth Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Strahan Parkway, 8:29 p.m.
• Domestic, East Fifth Street, 8:45 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Gould Street, 9:04 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 9:35 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, West Fifth Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, Val Vista Street, 2:01 a.m.
• Open door, Val Vista Street, 2:07 a.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:08 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 5:31 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brooks Street, 6:21 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, Blue Sky Court, 9:34 a.m.
• Animal dead, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, West 12th Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Loucks Street, 12:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:34 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, East Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Death investigation, Avon Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Edwards Drive, 9:32 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, West Fifth Street, 10:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 14th Street, 11:55 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Avoca Place, 6:36 p.m.
• Dog bite, Joe Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Animal injured, West Fifth Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Domestic, East Fifth Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 12:24 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Fifth Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Harassment, South Brooks Street, 6:41 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Long Drive, 7:33 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Dunnuck Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Careless driver, Gould Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Poplar Trail, 8:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Lookout Point Drive, 8:55 p.m.
• Domestic, Heartland Drive, 9 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, 11th Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:02 a.m.
• Medical alarm, South Third Street, Big Horn, 8:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Heartland Drive, 10:01 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Tongue River Canyon, Dayton, 11:09 a.m.
• Court/violation, Tongue Canyon Road, 2:53 p.m.
• Fraud, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 3:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 5:43 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, North Main Street, 7:13 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 87, mile marker 31, Banner, 8:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Noise complaint, Metz Road, 7:10 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Wagon Box Road, Banner 8:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 11:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:47 p.m.
• Search and rescue, FSR 226, Dayton, 4:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Ranchester, 10:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Mydland Road, 11:01 p.m.
Sunday
• Trespass warning, Harvey Lane, 12:08 p.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Foothill Drive, 7:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Tyler M. Bogert, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shawn D. Escamilla Watson, 35, Colorado Springs, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeremy J. Frisbie, 45, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hannah M. Harrah, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brian S. Likes, 52, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Angela M. Moreno, 46, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeffery D. Walrath, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kevin J. Whiteman, 52, Ashland, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Anthony F. Bonner, 54, Sheridan, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Katymay M. Carlson, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Pacey Grover, 23, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Holly J. Sabo, 44, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Gina Custer, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darrin W. McKenzie, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 14
Number of releases over the weekend: 12