SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 2:37 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 7:21 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:58 a.m.
• Unauthorized burn, 1800 block Frackleton Street, 12:18 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident with injury, East Fifth Street and Crook Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Unauthorized burn, 600 block Meridian Street, 7:06 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 100 block West 11th Street, 11:15 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 6:54 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:45 a.m.
• Natural gas leak, 100 block West Works Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 800 block East Timberline Drive, 8:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Works Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Sugarland Drive, 12:40 pm.
• Barking dog, East Burrows Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Traffic control, Whitney Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avoca Court, 2:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Thurmond Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Drive, 3:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 5:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, Pheasant Draw Road, 5:44 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Broadway Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 7:53 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Long Drive, 8 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Whitney Way, 8:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Littlehorn Drive, 8:30 p.m.
• Furnishing, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Minuteman Court, 11:44 p.m.
Saturday
• Animal injured, Means Drive, 12:28 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:27 a.m.
• K-9 request, Second Avenue East, 8:05 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Weapons discharge, Holmes Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:01 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 10:25 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Cat trap, West Burkitt Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Fort Road, 2:18 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 3:44 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Holmes Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 4:55 p.m.
• Animal incident, Rice Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Dunnuck Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 8:19 p.m.
• Pornography, West Sixth Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Grinnell Plaza, 8:28 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Long Drive, 9:18 p.m.
• Careless driver, Montana Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:34 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 14 East, 10:44 p.m.
• Threats; cold, East Montana Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Breach of peace, York Circle, 11:26 p.m.
Sunday
• Road hazard, Sheridan area, 12:53 a.m.
• Animal found, East Timberline Drive, 5:25 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Clarendon Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 8:43 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Emerson Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:49 a.m.
• K-9 sniff, East Fifth Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 12:46 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Animal dead, Rice Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 2:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 3:49 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Fort Road, 4:15 p.m.
• Threat, Frank Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 7:31 p.m.
• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Accident, East Timberline Drive, 8:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, West Brundage Lane, 10:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Scott Street, 11:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 9:20 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 12:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road, Dayton, 3:45 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Accident, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 84, Ranchester, 7:56 p.m.
• Fire; other, Ranchester area, 9:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Means Drive, Banner, 12:28 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:56 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 10:41 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 3:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Eagle Ridge Drive, 5:19 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 9:58 p.m.
Sunday
• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 9:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Lost property, Powder Horn Road, 12:52 p.m.
• Animal dead, Pierce Lane, 6:50 p.m.
• Phone harassment, First Street, Big Horn, 7:51 p.m.
• Stalking, Airport Road, 8:53 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Creek Road, 11:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrests reported.
Saturday
• Katelynn R. Bulkley, 25, Sheridan, distribution of a controlled substance without a prescription, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew G. Hearn, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kristi K. Old Coyote, 52, Wyola, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Jason L. Wilson, 40, Banner, DWUS, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Kyle W. Wood, 30, Sheridan, breach of peace, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brody G. Castellow, 23, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; obscene gesture, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 7
Number of releases over the weekend: 2