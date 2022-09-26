SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block East Second Street, 6:47 a.m.
• Natural gas leak, 1000 block North Gould Street, 10:12 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Lewis Street, 12:15 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 8:28 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 2:13 a.m.
• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Wrench Drive, 8:45 a.m.
• Fraud, Avon Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 9:54 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Wyoming Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Runaway, South Main Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Harassment, Delphi Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Fight, Delphi Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 3:00 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Found property, Wrench Drive, 3:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 4:14 p.m.
• Animal found, Pima Drive, 5:01 p.m.
• Drug - other, West 12th Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Animal injured, West Brundage Lane, 6:05 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Fifth Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, College Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
• Weapons discharge, Long Drive, 7:31 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Animal incident, Big Horn Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 8:32 p.m.
• Loud music, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Heights Drive, 10:36 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Thomas Drive, 11:57 p.m.
• Barking dog, Val Vista Street, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 3:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Whitney Way, 3:57 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:46 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 5:03 a.m.
• Barking dog, Holloway Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, West Fifth Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Sixth Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, South Main Street, 12:26 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Theft cold, Birch Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 5:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Thomas Drive, 6:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Cottonwood Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
• Assist WHP, West Loucks Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Burton Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Domestic, West Brundage Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
Sunday
• Found property, North Main Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Death Investigation, Sugarland Drive, 11:09 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Animal found, West 12th Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan Area, 1:10 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Removal of Subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Ridge Road, 5:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 6:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Illinois Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan Area, 10:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Citizen assist, Highway 193, mile marker 104, Banner, 12:37 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Execution, Wrench Drive, 9:33 a.m.
• Writ, North Main Street, 2 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Highway 345, mile marker 2, Parkman, 3:35 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Battery, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Violation registration, Reed Lane, 1:28 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 1:50 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Forest Road, Story, 2:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Big Goose Road, Highway 334, mile marker 3, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Weare and Betty streets, Ranchester, 6:24 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Cox Valley Road, 8:41 a.m.
• Hit and run, Highway 87 and Highway 335
• Animal welfare, Grandview Drive, 5:11 p.m.
• Probation violation, Rawhide, Story, 5:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, Fort Road, 7:10 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Carrington Way, 7:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Thomas S. Alden, 44, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant x2, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant x2, district court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew S. Anderson, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert J. Garibay, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Rebecca Steinhauer, 33, Sheridan, driving under the influence, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Levi J. VanHaele, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Edmon B. Dixon, 40, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, circuit court; failure to appear warrant, municipal court; arrested by SPD
• Chelsea T. Harvey, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John C. Schroeder Jr., 60, Story, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan A. Stroud, 35, Sheridan, property destruction and defacement, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jarod J. Tharp, 38, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 10
Number of releases over the weekend: 9
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 58