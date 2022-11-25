SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block East Loucks Street, 8:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block North Brooks Street, 7:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
Wednesday
• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:48 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
Thursday
• RMA assist, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:17 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Wrench Drive, 3:24 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:03 a.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Road, 7:11 a.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Sugarland Drive, 8:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle (cold), East Fifth Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Alger Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Child abuse, East Woodland Park, 1:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, Thorne-Rider Park Road, 2:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• Battery, Coffeen Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Fifth Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 9:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Excalibur Way, 9:38 p.m.
• Curfew violation, West Fifth Street, 9:55 p.m.
Wednesday - Thursday
• Reports unavailable until Nov. 28.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Records only, SW Road, 10:57 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Swaim Road, 10:19 p.m.
Wednesday
•
Thursday
•
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• John E. Big Crow, 37, Rapid City, South Dakota, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Wendy M. Howarth, 49, Aberdeen, Washington, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Anissa C. Whiteman, 50, Ashland, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
Wednesday
•
Thursday
•
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count:
Female inmate count:
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Number of book-ins for the previous day:
Number of releases for the previous day: