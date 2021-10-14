SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Quail Court, 6:14 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Court, 7:06 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 2:46 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, West College Avenue, 4:18 a.m.
• Threat, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:44 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:12 a.m.
• ALICE drill, DeSmet Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 9:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 9:55 a.m.
• Theft cold, Skeels Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Theft progress, North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
• Tree down, East Burrows Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Road, 1:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Animal found, Industrial Road, 2:03 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Accident, Burkitt Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 4:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 5:25 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage St., 5:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Warrant service, Fort Road, 8:02 p.m.
• Domestic, Delphi Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Gladstone Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 7:23 a.m.
• Trespass progress, Beckton Road, Dayton, 9:50 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 Eastbound, mile marker 36, Banner, 1:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 1:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 3:43 p.m.
• Found property, West Brundage Lane, 4:10 p.m.
• Harassment, Upper Road and Swaim Road, 4:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, Pierce Road, 6:59 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Keystone Road, mile marker 4, Ranchester
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Daniel I. Duff, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tyson A. Gilmore, 19, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nichole K. Patterson, 27, Sheridan, felony theft, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mary M. Wells, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1