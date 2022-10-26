SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 4:35 p.m. (canceled)
• EMS assist, 600 block Clarendon Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Activated carbon monoxide detector, 5000 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Harassment, Wyoming Avenue, 12:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, 11th Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Drugs, North Main Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Bowman Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
• Phone harassment, West Seventh Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:25 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Clarendon Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Beaver Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Accident (delayed report), Fourth Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 2:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sumner Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Open door, West Kooi Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dome Loop, 3:03 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Fifth Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Sixth Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Runaway, Horn Avenue Loop, 5:23 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Papago Drive, 6:27 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Public contact, Long Drive, 6:57 p.m.
• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Emerson Street, 11:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Animal welfare, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 1:37 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 4 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Beatty Gulch Road, 4:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 339, Ranchester, 5:36 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Hidden Hills Road, 6:03 p.m.
• Traffic control, Interstate 90 westbound exit 25, 7:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Tracy W. Duff, 49, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance liquid form, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance plant form, arrested by SPD
• Timothy M. Goergen, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
• Austin R. Wrigth, 23, Lewistown, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1