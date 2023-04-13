SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 400 block South Water Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 100 block Brock Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1900 block West Fifth Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 6:42 a.m.
• Found property, Eighth STreet, 8:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 8:40 a.m.
• Fraud, Zuni Drive, 8:48 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Trout Lane, 9:40 a.m.
• Court papers delivered, East Eighth Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Juvenile found, Park Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Parkway, 12:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Mountain View, 1:04 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Custer Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 4 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Civil standby, Whitney Way, 4:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, Whitney Way, 5:04 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Delphi Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Canby Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, College Meadow Drive, 6:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East 12th Street, 10:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 1:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 1:33 p.m.
• Accident, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 2:21 p.m.
• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dutch Creek Road, mile marker 3.5, Banner, 3:45 p.m.
• Motorist assist, River Road, Dayton, 4:46 p.m.
• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 37 and Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 6:33 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Brundage Lane, 7:10 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Halfway Lane and Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Adair Avenue and West Fifth Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Warn Road and Highway 336, mile marker 6, 10:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 1