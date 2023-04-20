SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 4:30 a.m.
• Alarm, Big Horn Avenue, 6:48 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 7:03 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:14 a.m.
• Accident, East College Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Dana Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
• Threats; cold, South Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Frackleton Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Damaged property, Whitney Way, 12:24 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Mydland Road, 12:31 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 1:18 p.m.
• Damaged property, Bellevue Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Battery, West Fifth Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:41 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 4:42 p.m.
• Animal found, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 6:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Damaged property, Park Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, Water Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 9:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Fraud, North Piney Road, Banner, 1:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 3:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• William E. Gilmore, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shaun Sprague, 41, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, U.S. District Court of Wyoming, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0