SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 2000 block North Main Street, 10:39 a.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block East Brundage Lane, 11:19 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• EMS assist, North Brooks Street and Dow Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 4:56 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 12:58 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Fifth Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 8:43 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Fifth Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Kooi Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Kooi Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Public contact, Whitney Way, 10:11 a.m.
• Probation violation, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Indian paintbrush Road, 11:09 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Drug; other, West 12th Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 2:10 p.m.
• Burglary; cold, Creekside Lane, 2:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Florence Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Animal found, Val Vista Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Accident, West 10th Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:49 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Brooks Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Bowman Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 6:17 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pinyon Place, 7:40 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Jefferson Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 8:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 9:35 p.m.
• Court/violation, Emerson Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Court/violation, Emerson Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 7:48 a.m.
• Civil, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 10:03 a.m.
• Burglary; auto, Zuni Drive, 10:54 a.m.
• Records only, Jolovich Drive, Dayton, 11:48 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Cayuse Court, 1:33 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Fort Road, 2:21 p.m.
• Dispute, West Second Avenue, Dayton, 3:10 p.m.
• Lost property, Kittering Road, 3:29 p.m.
• Theft, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Main Street, Ranchester, 6:29 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Home Ranch Circle, 8:13 p.m.
• Damaged property, Pierce Lane, 8:16 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 11:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Virgil N. Huston, 56, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; befouling, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Anastasia Kelli, 44, Sheridan, breach of peace, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• William D. Manley, 51, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kristopher L. Rigdon, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5