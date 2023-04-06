SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Odor investigation, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:24 a.m.
• EMS assist; canceled, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 7:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Park, 7:46 a.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Accident, Avoca Place, 9:41 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Lost property, North Jefferson Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Drug activity, South Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Circle, 10:16 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Jefferson Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Big Horn Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Carlin Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Lookout Point Drive, 12:08 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
• Dog bite, Sheridan area, 1:02 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Brooks Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, First Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• DUS, Main Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 3:58 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Marion Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Animal injured, West Fifth Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Montana Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Animal found, East College Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Minor in possession, East Seventh Street, 8 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 8:51 p.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:29 a.m.
• Death investigation, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:32 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:02 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 87, mile marker 27, 8:22 p.m.
• Burglary in progress, Cypress Point and Club House Drive, 9:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• James P. Endza, 60, Sheridan, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• James A. Reynolds, 55, Sheridan, DWUS, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Eric G. Smith, 41, Phoenix, Arizona, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1