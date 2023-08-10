SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:14 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, 2000 block Omarr Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
• Tree fire, 400 block Clarendon Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 9:53 a.m.
• EMS call, 200 block East Works Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Gas line break, 700 block Fort Road, 11:04 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Rescue extrication, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 4:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Vehicle fire, 2000 block Omarr Avenue, 6:34 a.m.
• Single vehicle rollover, Highway 14 East, mile marker 7, 9:51 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 12:05 a.m.
• 911 hang up, South Tschirgi Street, 3:25 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Sheridan area, 6:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, 10th Street, 7:34 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Seventh Street, 7:34 a.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Warren Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hollow Creek Road, 9:50 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Weed violation, Fifth Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Theft cold, Hi Tech Drive, 12:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 2:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 2:49 p.m.
• Accident, Marion Court, 2:55 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a motorist whose wheel fell off while driving and crashed into an apartment's glass door. No fault was found in the drier and they made arrangements with management to pay for damages.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:56 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Sixth Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 3:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Weed violation, Barn Owl Court, 3:26 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sugarland Drive, 4:15 p.m.
• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 4:18 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Brundage Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Animal found, Bowman Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 5:20 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 5:49 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan area, 8:38 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 8:53 p.m.
• Damaged property, First West Parkway, 9:22 p.m.
• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• 911 hang up unknown, Main Street, Big Horn, 1:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:36 a.m.
• Vehicle Fire, Omarr Avenue, 6:34 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 6:56 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 14 East, mile marker 7, 9:49 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Park Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 6:17 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, West 17th Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Canyon Ranch Road, Story, 7:22 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, West 17th Street, 7:42 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Highway 335 and Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332 mile marker 5.39, 7:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Penrose Lane, Banner, 7:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Bruce C. Edwards, 66, Sheridan, open container by vehicle operator, improper lane change, DUI, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
• Delissa A. Klasinski, 48, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Dillon C. Kolos, 31, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1