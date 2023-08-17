SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Possible structure fire, Beckton Road and Big Goose Road, 6:21 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Dome Loop, 7:43 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block West Alger Street, 5:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Trespass in progress, Littering Road, 12 a.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 6:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Dana Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Threat, West Fifth Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East College Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Timberline Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 11:22 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Seventh Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Park Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• Weed violation, Sumner Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Colorado Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Theft in progress, Sugarland Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sixth Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Follow up, East Brundage Lane, 5:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 7:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:26 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Brundage Lane, 9:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Structure fire, Beckton Road and Big Goose Road, 6:19 a.m.
• Fraud, Highland avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Damaged property, Sibley Lake, 3:30 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 5:29 p.m.
• Bond violation, Main Street, Dayton, 6:32 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Little Horn Lane, 11:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• April L. Fergusson, 33, Billings, Montana, misdemeanor theft, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David A. Olson, 59, Colville, Washington, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Karen L. Stephens, 44, felony theft, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4