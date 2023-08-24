SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:59 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, East Fifth Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 1000 block Long Drive, 5:56 p.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Lancelot Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 100 block East Burkitt Street, 7:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Medical assist, Saddle Crest Drive, 8:31 p.m.
Wednesday
• Medical assist, Upper Road, mile marker 2, 7:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Dispute, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:24 a.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 7:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 7:24 a.m.
• Cat trap, Warren Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Sheridan area, 8 a.m.
• Fraud, East Works Street, 8:36 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Filthy premises, North Gould Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8:40 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Eighth Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Sherman Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Accident, Fort Road, 10:26 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Avoca Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 11:53 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Mountain View Drive, 12:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Weapons display, Wyoming Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Cottonwood Circle, 2:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 3 p.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 3:14 p.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Taylor Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Edwards Court, 4:02 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Carlin Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Scott Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Highland Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Long Drive, 5:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Weeping Willow Court, 8:12 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 9:12 p.m.
• Panhandling, Sugarland Drive, 9:46 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Delphi Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 10:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Dog at large, Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:08 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 8:18 a.m.
• Warrant service, Fort Road, 9:43 a.m.
• Battery; cold, Beatty Gulch Road, 1:40 p.m.
• Vicious dog, River Rock Road, 4:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Dawn Durham, 40, Green River, property destruction and defacing, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Courtney J. Glenn, 29, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mason J. Sundstrom, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3