SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 10:19 a.m.
• EMS assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 10:32 a.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block North Brooks Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Sherman Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block West Fourth Street, 4:59 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2700 block Heartland Drive, 5:17 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90 westbound on ramp, 6:24 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:50 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:13 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Way, 5:29 a.m.
• Stalking, West Fifth Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Fairway Court, 10:02 a.m.
• Harassment, East Brundage Lane, 10:26 a.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Gould Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Exeter Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 12:45 p.m.
• Dog violation, Greystone Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Canby Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Brooks Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Linden Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, West Fourth Street, 4:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Heartland Drive, 5:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Papago Drive, 5:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Works Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Loitering, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Dispute, South Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Reckless driver, South Thurmond Street, 11:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Meade Creek Road, 10:53 a.m.
• Warrant service, U.S. Highway 87, mile marker 36, Banner, 12:11 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Transport, Big Horn Avenue, Gillette, 5:39 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Harvey Lane, 5:42 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 20, 6:21 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Cox Valley Road, 7:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dry Ranch Road, 8:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Kiersten Butler, 40, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jane K. Dunbar, 79, Lodge Grass, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy Kerr, 33, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Delza K. McKannan, 58, Banner, defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, leaving an accident/other vehicle, failure to maintain lane of travel, notice required of driver, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Zachariah J. Nelson, 37, Sheridan, possession of marijuana; misdemeanor, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 2