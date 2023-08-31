SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1700 block Martin Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Sheridan Avenue and East Burkitt Street, 8:32 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Commercial Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Gladstone Street, 9:48 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block South Mountain View Drive, 4:28 p.m.
• Gas odor, 50 block Highland Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 a.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 3:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Burkitt Street, 7:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Sheridan Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Big Horn Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Accident, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Filthy premises, East Seventh Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 12:18 p.m.
• DUS, Wyoming Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 1:26 p.m.
• Shots, Works Street, 2:!3 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle. Broadway Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:31 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Dunnuck Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 11th Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Mental subject, Mydland Road, 7:57 p.m.
• Careless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 8:28 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, South Canby Street, 10:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 10:19 a.m.
• Death investigation, John Lane, Banner, 10:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 2:10 p.m.
• Fraud, US Highway 87, 5:48 p.m.
• Trespass warning, West Fourth Street, Dayton, 7:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14A, Dayton, 10:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Matthew S. Anderson, 41, Sheridan, DWUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Billy N. Kimmel Jr., 46, Dayton, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kenneth C. Pomponio, 26, disorderly conduct; befouling, criminal trespass, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2