SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1100 Avon Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 700 block Marion Court, 7:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 12:25 a.m.
• Burglary; cold, East Fifth Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Sugar View Drive, 9:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Commercial Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:30 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Sixth Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:15 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 3:12 p.m.
• Animal dead, Woodworth Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 4:06 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Fire; vehicle, Marion Court, 7:40 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 5.5, Ranchester, 1:18 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Sean B. Maher, 50, Mills, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jason P. Sandy, 48, Buffalo, possession of controlled substance; plant form, possession of controlled substance; powder or crystal, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bradley W. Wiegel, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2