SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 6:04 a.m.
• Snow removal, 10th Street, 6:40 a.m.
• Parking complaint, O'Dell Court, 7:15 a.m.
• Snow removal, Marion Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol with crash, no injuries, 12th Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Harassment, Dunnuck Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Dana Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Snow removal, Turner Lane, 10:24 a.m.
• Snow removal, Yonkee Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Accident, no injuries, North Main Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Park, 11:35 a.m.
• Illegal parking, South Main Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Fraud, Osprey Boulevard, 11:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 12:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Swan Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Snow removal, Lewis Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Stevens Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 15th Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Warrant service, Taylor Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Absaraka Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 9 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Thurmond Street, 9:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 12:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Skyline Drive, 12:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, High Street, Big Horn, 12:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 336, mile marker 0.5, 2:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Swaim Road, mile marker 0.5, 4:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Stevens Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coal Creek Road, mile marker 1, Clearmont, 9:30 p.m.
• DUI, Powder Horn Road and Wagon Wheel Court, 10:42 p.m.
• Shots fired, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Delissa A. Klasinski, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Ronald R. Miech, 58, Sheridan, burglary, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ross A. Terrone, 60, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident x2, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3