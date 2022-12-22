SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block East Works Street, 1:41 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Mutual aid, Sundown Drive, Banner, 9:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 4:47 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 6:18 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Eighth Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Third Avenue East, 10:27 a.m.
• Stalking, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Accident, North Custer Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 12:23 p.m.
• Damaged property, Cedar Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 2:02 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, West Fifth Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 3:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sibley Circle, 4:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Seventh Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Removal of subject, A Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Brookie Path, 9:36 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 p.m.
• Animal found, Absaraka Street, 10:07 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Aviation Drive, 12:31 a.m.
• Assist agency, Ash Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335, mile marker 3.2, 7:47 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, Railway Street, Ranchester, 1:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Columbus Road, Dayton, 2:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 335, mile marker 2, 3:03 p.m.
• Alarm, Columbus Creek Road, Dayton, 3:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 5:17 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 6:19 p.m.
• Damaged property, Crown Drive, 11:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Victor L. Mikulin, 63, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant (2), custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Kystle Springsteen, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2