SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Citizen assist, 50 block Swan Street, 1 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1700 block Edwards Drive, 1:27 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 10:36 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Unattended burn barrel, Saddlecrest Drive, 4:53 p.m.
• EMS assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 6:11 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, 2:17 a.m.
• Accident, East Works Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Drug; other, East Burkitt Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 12:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Juvenile found, North Heights Road, 3:45 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 4:23 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 4:55 p.m.
• Child neglect, North Jefferson Street, 5:27 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Val Vista Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bungalow Village Lane, 5:53 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 9:46 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 10:27 p.m.
• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Horsefly Road, 12:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Cessna Road, 8:06 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 14 East, mile marker 4.91, 11:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Daniel J. Brown, Greeley, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• William E. Gilmore, 56, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 1