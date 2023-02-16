SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 5:25 a.m.
• EMS assist, Coffeen Avenue and South Sheridan Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:54 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 8:14 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3200 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Threat, Val Vista Street, 8:36 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Jefferson Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Huntington Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Snow removal, Second West Parkway, 11:09 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Snow removal, Highland Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:09 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Rosewood Court, 2:12 p.m.
• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 2:47 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Accident, West 14th Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Long Drive, 4:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Harassment, Sugar View Drive, 7:38 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 8:26 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87, mile marker 27, 8:21 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Canyon View Drive, 10:54 a.m.
• Records only, Buffalo, 1:12 p.m.
• Records only, Whisper Lane, Ranchester, 2:06 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 7:01 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 8:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Mark A. Alvarez, 61, Hayward, California, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Samuel J. Enemy Hunter, 45, Lodge Grass, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Michael D. Fitzpatrick, 50, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael S. Johnson, 35, Suffolk, Virginia, criminal trespass, falsely reporting, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1