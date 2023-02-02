SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 4:44 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Long Drive, 9:46 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 11:11 a.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 1:15 p.m.
• Fraud, Long Drive, 1:17 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
• Fraud, South Carlin Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Accident, Bruce Mountain Drive, 1:58 p.m.
• Fraud, Smith Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Accident, Absaraka Street, 3:42 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:57 p.m.
• DUI, West 11th Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Second Avenue East, 6:25 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:15 p.m.
• Runaway, Pheasant Draw Road, 7:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 8:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:34 a.m.
• Littering, Soldier Creek Road, 9:11 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Accident, West 16th Street and Willow Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 335, 4:34 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, West Loucks Street, 6:14 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Tarra N. Boyd, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua D. Hannant, 26, Kaycee, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Danielle M. Limberhand, 23, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Mark S. Williams, 62, Sheridan, DWUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 10