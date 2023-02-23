SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:57 a.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Long Drive, 1:58 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:55 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:32 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
• Assist SFR, 400 block North Brooks Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Structure fire, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 a.m.
Monday
• Medical, Home Ranch Circle, 3:06 a.m.
• Single vehicle accident, Highway 338, mile marker 8, 10:38 a.m.
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Accident, Hi Tech Drive, 10:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Hit and run, Avoca Place, 12:59 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Heights Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 2:09 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Delphi Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:58 p.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 8:02 p.m.
• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 12:08 a.m.
• Family dispute, Omarr Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 3:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 0