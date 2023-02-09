SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:29 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block South Main Street, 2:47 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 9:12 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Broadway Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Fire; other, Skeels Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, Double Eagle Drive, 12:49 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Linden Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 1:15 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 3:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Brundage Lane, 3:43 p.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Gabrielle Court, 4:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 4:38 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Cat violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hillcrest Drive, 8:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Hit and run, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 7:40 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:51 a.m.
• School resource, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:09 a.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 3:10 p.m.
• Death investigation, River Rock Road, 4:39 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Hickory Avenue and West 17th Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 345, mile marker 4, Parkman, 9:28 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 9:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 9:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Brandy R. Bailey, 37, Sheridan, delivery of a controlled substance to a person under 18, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mason J. Sundstrom, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2