SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:36 a.m.
• Possible structure fire cooking incident, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 4:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 8:38 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Drug - other, East Brundage Lane, 10:25 a.m.
• Animal found, East Montana Street, 11:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Ridge Road, 2:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fifth Street, noon
• Welfare check, Pima Drive, 2:53 p.m.
• Dog bite, Wrench Drive, 3:08 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Dme Loop, 3:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 3:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 10th Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 5:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Highland Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
• Structure fire, Saberton Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Cedar Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Accident, Vista Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, Main Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident, Harvey Lane, 11:10 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Loucks Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Election code violation, Sheridan area, 1:14 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Wolf Creek Road and Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 2:39 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 0.3, 5:59 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 87.65, Dayton, 7:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• James T. Dunder, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brad M. Rosenlund, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3