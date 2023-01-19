SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 800 block Sumner Street, 3:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide/smoke investigation, 1800 East Brundage Lane, 4:46 pm.
• Medical, Maverick Lane, 8:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 7:16 a.m.
• Filthy premises, East Montana Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Fifth Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 8:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Tschirgi Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Avoca Avenue, 9:37 a.m.
• Stalking cold, Weeping Willow Court, 10:15 a.m.
• Found property, East Loucks Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Sheridan Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Taylor Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 1:48 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Works Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Traffic stop, East Fifth Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, North Main Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Sheridan area, 10:15 p.m.
• DUI, East Woodland Park, 11:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Woodland Park, 11:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, Big Goose Road, mile marker 3.5, 1:53 a.m.
• Child abuse, Willow Street, Big Horn, 11:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, Willow Street, Big Horn, 12:17 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 345, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 2:57 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 38, Banner
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, exit 20, 6:50 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Stagecoach Drive, 8:01 p.m.
• DUI, East Woodland Park Road, 11:17 p.m.
• Medical, Creek Side Lane, 11:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• David R. Hamlin, 34, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James Wethington, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2