SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Frackleton Street, 7:14 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block West Fifth Street, 7:24 a.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:27 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Verbal domestic, A Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:29 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:40 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 6:47 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 7:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sumner Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Drugs, West 12th Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Probation violation, Sumner Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:55 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Avoca Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 5:15 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 5:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Barn Owl Court, 6:37 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Gladstone Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Fight, Fifth Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Bar check, north Main Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Theft in progress, West Fifth Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 8:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident, Highway 335, Big Horn, 7:50 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 4, Parker 8:01 a.m.
• Fraud, Crow Lane, Banner, 10:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Cox Valley Road, 12:11 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Omarr Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, West 15th Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Warrant service, U.S. Highway 14, 4:45 p.m.
• Harassment, North Brooks Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Twin Creek Road, mile marker 6, Parkman, 6:37 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Devon L. Baker, 30, Sheridan, deliver of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Andrew D. Scheib, 33, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kathrine J. Young, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 5