Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Windy. High 44F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low around 30F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.