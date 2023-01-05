SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:09 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 11:49 a.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Domestic, East Burkitt Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 8:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Runaway, Park Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Heartland Drive, 1:24 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 1:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, 11th Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 3:14 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Heald Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Harassment, South Main Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Assault, Coffeen Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Trespass warning, A Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Child abuse, Clarendon Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Canby Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Civil dispute, Saw Mill Road, Dayton, 8:27 a.m.
• Fraud, Circle 8 Drive, 9:19 a.m.
• Records only, Lane Lane, 11:21 a.m.
• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Open door, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1, 7:27 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Lane, 7:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, mile marker 89.8, Ranchester, 11:23 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Conner Maxwell, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Coral M. Swinyer, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court
• Richard J. Wagner, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3