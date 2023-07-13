SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Smoke detector check, 300 block Kilbourne Street, 8:58 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block West Brundage Lane, 10:35 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Olive Street, 5:17 a.m.
• Alarm; robbery, South Gould Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Holly Ponds Drive, 8:56 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Heald Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 9:41 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Main Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 10:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Custer Street, 11:01 a.m.
• DUS, South Thurmond Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Taylor Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fifth Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Accident, Dana Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Big Horn Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Sheridan area, 2:49 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Threats; cold, West Fifth Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, Wyoming Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Victoria Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Avoca Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:44 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 6:44 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Smith Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Dispute, Park Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 9 p.m.
• Warrant service, Idaho Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Lost child, Victoria Street, 9:51 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brundage Lane, 10:06 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 10:17 p.m.
• Domestic, South Thurmond Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Stonegate Drive, 10:26 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident, Wildcat Road and Cat Creek Road, 3:42 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Davis Tee, 10:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wildcat Road, 12:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Powder Horn Road and Wagon Wheel Court, 1:30 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 2:47 p.m.
• Dog violation, Swaim Road, 4:09 p.m.
• Hit and run, Meade Creek, 8:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 10:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jesse R. Feels, 44, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Gini M. Demontiney, 38, Wyola, Montana, expired registration, DWUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Heidi Isenberg, 45, Dayton, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Drew E. Krehbiel, 22, Enumclaw, Washington, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel Reed, 36, Harden, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Grant T. Vondal, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 5