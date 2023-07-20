SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1700 block Martin Avenue, 1:58 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• EMS assist, 30 block Dome Drive, 1:12 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Avoca Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Possible structure fire, 700 block West Timberline Drive, 9:29 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 12:01 a.m.
• Medical, Burkitt Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 3:59 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Ridge Road, 7:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 8:38 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 9:09 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sumner Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Dunnuck Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Damaged property, Frackleton Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 10:54 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Edwards Court, 12:11 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Fourth Avenue East, 12:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Medical, North Dome Drive, 1:11 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Colonial Drive, 1:26 p.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Found property, Edwards Drive, 2:06 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 3:32 p.m.
• Cat trap, Birch Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pond Drive, 4:14 p.m.
• Harassment, Townhouse Place, 4:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:06 p.m.
• Family dispute, West 12th Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Theft; cold, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West 12th Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 8:41 p.m.
• Fire; other, West Timberline Drive, 9:28 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, South Thurmond Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Idaho Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Animal welfare, Cat Creek Road, 2:30 p.m.
• Domestic, West 17th Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Box Cross Road and Upper Road, 9:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Meade Creek Road, 9:38 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Turnberry Drive, 10:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jacob A. Boggs, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Salina R. Camacho, 23, Cheyenne, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jack F. Hetherington, 71, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kyler A. Ostler, 21, Big Horn, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathan W. Stieve, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 3